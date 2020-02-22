The Voice UK 2020 episode 8 – preview the first Battle round

The Voice UK 2020 moves forward tonight following the end of the Blind Auditions last week.

All of the coaches – Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and will.i.am – completed their teams and they’ve now got 40 hopefuls ready to progress to the next stage.

Tonight sees the start of the Battle rounds with coaches returning to their infamous red chairs as their acts go head to head and fight for their place on their coach’s team.

The singers that impress their coach the most remain in the competition with a chance of winning a recording contract. Will those that aren’t so lucky be stolen by another coach or will they be going home?

As always, there promises to be plenty of surprises so keep your fingers crossed that your favourites pull it out of the bag and deliver otherwise they’ll be heading home.

The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm tonight on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: