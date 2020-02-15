The Voice UK 2020 episode 7 preview

The Voice UK reaches the end of the Blind Auditions tonight as the coaches complete their teams ahead of the Battles.

Last weekend’s episode saw Dean John-Wilson wow the coaches with his version of Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born song Always Remember Us This Way and Alia Lara got a last-minute turn from will.i.am for her version of How Do You Sleep?

Not everyone fared well though with Rozzandi’s Senorita failing to get any of the coaches to turn their chairs.

Tonight the remaining contestants sing for their chance to win one of the final places on the coaches’ teams.

Taking their positions in the spinning red chairs are superstar coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs, who will be seeking out the finest vocal talent to complete their line-ups.

Those who earn a place on a team are through to the Battles next week and in for a chance to win a life-changing recording contract.

The Voice UK continues at 8.30pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: