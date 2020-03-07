The Voice UK 2020 episode 10 – preview the third week of the Battles

The Voice UK continues tonight as the competition reaches the third and final stage of the Battle Rounds.

Last week’s episode saw some fierce battles take place including Lucy Calcines claiming victory over Alia Lara, and Elly O’Keeffe beating Shaun Samonini. Jordan Phillips lost his Battle with Brooke Scullion but Olly Murs decided to use his steal to keep him in the competition.

Tonight will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs return to their iconic red chairs as their acts battle head to head to keep a place on their coach’s team. With only one steal remaining, the singers must impress their coach to continue in the competition with the chance of winning a recording contract.

Who is going to make it through to the Knockouts and who’s going home? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

The Voice UK continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: