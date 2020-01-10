The Voice UK series 9 episode 2 preview

The Voice UK returned last weekend to help get us through the long winter weekends.

Meghan Trainor joined the coaching panel, sitting alongside long-time coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs. Emma Willis was on hand to comfort the contestants and their families, and offer words of encouragement before the auditions.

By the end of the first episode Sir Tom and Meghan had recruited two singers to their teams while will.i.am and Olly only managed to clinch one each, despite pitching for several throughout the episode.

Highlights from the episode included Lara George, a singer who was a friend of Olly’s from before his popstar days when they used to work together. Thankfully he did turn around for her but he encouraged her to pick someone who could be more objective as her coach.

Labrinth’s sister ShezAr closed the show on a high note and revealed her famous sibling following her performance. She revealed she hadn’t told him she was auditioning for the show as she wanted to stand on her own two feet and not rely on his fame to help her own career.

In this weekend’s episode the coaches will be taking in more auditions including a duo consisting of twin sisters and a young dad who currently works in a fast food restaurant. Will they turn their chairs for them?

The Voice UK airs at 8.30pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: