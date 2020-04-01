The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 6 preview

The Trouble With Maggie Cole reaches its conclusion next week.

If you want to avoid spoilers for The Trouble With Maggie Cole, stop reading now.

In the latest episode Maggie (Dawn French) decided to make amends with Brian (Lee Boardman) as she took time out to deal with her only family secret being splashed all over the local newspaper. It transpired that it was Karen (Vicki Pepperdine) who betrayed Peter’s (Mark Heap) confidence by spilling the beans about Jamie’s (Phil Dunster) past in a bid to win him from Maggie.

Jill (Julie Hesmondhalgh) caught Karen making a move on Peter but thought the two were having an affair, putting her in a very difficult situation.

Meanwhile Alex (Arthur McBain) used Roxy (Emily Reid) to gain access to Kelly’s (Kerry Howard) home as he searched for his missing money. Once he found out it had been burned, he raced off leaving Roxy and Kerry’s son terrified.

Read the full The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 5 recap

The synopsis for episode 6 is:

It’s the day of the village celebrations, Roxanna is still terrified by Alex’s alarming behaviour last night and is desperate to get to him before he confronts the money lenders.

Jill is shaken from witnessing Peter and Karen kissing and wonders if she should tell Maggie what’s happened?

Maggie is only concerned with re-uniting with her own family and heads to the celebrations with Becka to meet them. As all the villagers gather for the fete, a sudden shocking series of events are put in motion that could potentially cost the life of one beloved character and change everyone else’s in Thurlbury forever.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole concludes at 9pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview the final episode with our gallery below: