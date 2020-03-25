The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 5 preview

Maggie Cole (Dawn French) continued making amends on the latest episode of The Trouble With Maggie Cole but had no idea she was about to become the new scandal.

If you want to avoid spoilers for The Trouble With Maggie Cole, stop reading now.

This week saw Maggie turn her attention to Roxy (Emily Reid) and Emil (Tomi May). Emil wasn’t keen on listening to anything Maggie had to say but Roxy decided to approach Maggie and hear her out. That led to Maggie getting an opportunity to patch things up with Emil, crossing two more people off her list.

Alex (Arthur McBain) spent the episode panicking about finding the money to pay off his debt collectors and he realised that Neil (Joe Layton) may be the person that stole it. He engineered a reason to get into Neil’s house by pretending he wanted to keep Roxy company while she babysat Neil’s kids.

Meanwhile Maggie turned up at the town anniversary planning meeting and was shocked to see a story about Jamie (Phil Dunster) on a projector screen, claiming he had a violent past.

The synopsis for episode 5 is:

Maggie is in need of some time alone so she heads to the pub to get a room and amend another ‘radiogate’ wrong. She learns the real story of landlord Brian, who is far from a ‘gangster on-the-run’.

With no rooms free, Maggie stays with daughter-in-law Becka and they have a rare moment of bonding. Peter is working late at the school when his secretary Karen reveals her feelings towards him in a very unexpected way.

Alex visits Roxanna whilst she’s babysitting Neil and Kelly’s son Josh, and desperately tries to find the ‘lottery’ winnings’ to pay off the lenders.

