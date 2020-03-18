The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 4 preview

Maggie Cole (Dawn French) remained oblivious to secrets in her own family on the latest episode of The Trouble With Maggie Cole.

If you want to avoid all spoilers for The Trouble About Maggie Cole, stop reading now.

On episode 3 Maggie decided to target Kelly (Kerry Howard) to make amends and she didn’t have to try very hard. Having the secret out in the open was actually a relief for Kerry although it caused problems in her marriage to Neil (Joe Layton).

Kelly and Neil reached breaking point in their marriage and they decided to burn the money after taking some for themselves. It was revealed that their son had found the money hidden at a local castle and that money actually belonged to Alex (Arthur McBain) who owed it in debts.

Meanwhile Jamie (Phil Dunster) announced that he was going to become a father but he was worried about a secret from his past that Peter (Mark Heap) knew of but Maggie didn’t.

Read the full recap for The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 3

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

Maggie’s headmaster husband Peter has to contend with a campaign for his resignation and journalists are calling trying to dig up family skeletons…Fortunately, his ever dependable secretary is watching his back.

Money lenders Patrick and Phil are putting pressure on Alex to repay his debts and Marcus and Jill’s relationship blossoms when he accompanies her to the ‘planning meeting’ at the village hall for the village celebrations. Maggie and Peter turn up just as a big family secret is publicly revealed.

The Trouble With Maggie Cole continues at 9pm Wednesday on ITV. Preview it with our gallery below: