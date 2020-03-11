The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 3 preview

Maggie (Dawn French) tried to win some of the villagers back over on the second episode of The Trouble With Maggie Cole.

If you want to avoid spoilers for The Trouble With Maggie Cole, stop reading now.

Following her radio interview going viral, Maggie decided to focus her attention on making amends with the local doctor Carol (Chetna Pandya) but it didn’t prove easy for Maggie to get Carol to even take the time to listen to what she had to say.

In the end Maggie made a fake appointment at Carol’s surgery and forced her to listen to her explanation. That led to Carol revealing that her husband had a secret son not a male lover, and a secret wife. Turns out Carol is the other woman.

With Maggie’s wrong version of events out in the village, Carol realised she couldn’t continue in the situation she was in and made a public display of thanking Maggie to help smooth things over with the other villagers.

The synopsis for episode 3 is:

Peter Cole is jittery about the press interest from Maggie’s interview and the online petition calling for his resignation over the scandal.

Alex is greeted at work by two money lenders, they’ve found him because his girlfriend Roxanna’s picture appeared in the papers. At the school, author Marcus Ormansby gives a talk and finds that romance is blossoming between him and Jill (another member of the ‘outed six’).

Maggie’s visit to Kelly’s salon is tense, but they have a heart to heart – leading Kelly to return home to husband Neil and take action over their ‘lottery’ money which will have dangerous consequences for Alex…

The Trouble With Maggie Cole continues at 9pm Wednesday on ITV.