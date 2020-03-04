The Trouble With Maggie Cole episode 2 preview

The Trouble With Maggie Cole started on ITV tonight and it seems that Maggie Cole’s (Dawn French) trouble is her big mouth.

If you want to avoid spoilers for The Trouble With Maggie Cole, stop reading now.

In the first episode of the series Maggie jumped at the opportunity to partake in a radio interview, where she was supposed to be revealing what living in Thurlbury was like. The gift shop worker, who believes she’s a historian, got carried away when the journalist kept buying her drinks and her loose lips revealed the secrets of all of her friends.

Unaware of what she’d done, Maggie gathered everyone at her home for a party where they tuned in to the live broadcast. The whole horrendous situation unfolded as each of Maggie’s friends heard the hurtful words she’d gossiped about them.

With Maggie upset and alone, save for her husband Peter (Mark Heap), it looks like she might have to do more than grovel if she wants to win her friends and neighbours back over.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

Maggie wants to apologise to everyone she’s upset and goes to see GP Carol, but she’s swiftly rebuffed and Peter (Maggie’s husband) comforts her, whilst attempting to hide the fact that her radio interview has gone viral.

The village is reeling from the interview, Maggie’s ex-best friend Jill bonds with fellow members of the so-called ‘outed-six’, including handsome author Marcus.

Meanwhile Neil and Kelly embrace what was broadcast and pretend that they’re lottery winners.

A persistent Maggie refuses to leave Carol’s surgery and ends up discovering the real story of the doctor’s marriage. Maggie feels more positive about everything until Jill visits later that evening.

