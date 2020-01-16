The Stranger: watch Richard Armitage in the trailer for Harlan Coben’s upcoming Netflix series

The trailer and key art has been released for Harlan Coben’s upcoming Netflix series The Stranger.

The mystery thriller stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan, Kadiff Kirwan, Anthony Head, Stephen Rea and up and coming young stars Jacob Dudman, Ella-Rae Smith and Brandon Fellows.

Watch the trailer below:

Adam Price seems to have a charmed existence. Two wonderful sons, a career in law, and most of all, a watertight marriage to his soulmate, Corinne, a teacher at the local school.

Adam is living the dream. Until one night a STRANGER sits down next to him in a bar.

“She lied, Adam. Corinne made it up, she was never pregnant… One more thing. If I were you, I’d run DNA checks on your two boys…” As quickly as the stranger came, she is gone. Adam tries going after her, but it’s too late. As the stranger’s words eat away at Adam, he begins to investigate his wife. To his horror, his greatest fears are realised.

When Adam confronts Corinne with evidence that she faked a pregnancy, she flees, leaving only a text message:

MAYBE WE NEED SOME TIME APART. YOU TAKE CARE OF THE KIDS.

DON’T TRY TO CONTACT ME. IT WILL BE OKAY.

JUST GIVE ME A FEW DAYS… PLEASE.

The Stranger is the third collaboration for RED Production Company (a STUDIOCANAL company), Harlan Coben and Netflix, following the success of The Five and 2018 hit Harlan Coben’s Safe, which starred Michael C. Hall.

Nicola Shindler, writers Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, and Richard Fee are the Executive Producers of the new eight-part series. The Stranger is produced by Madonna Baptiste with Daniel O’Hara as lead director and Hannah Quinn as second block director.

The Stranger is created by Harlan Coben, and is based on his best-selling novel.

Harlan Coben’s The Stranger launches on Netflix on 30 January 2020