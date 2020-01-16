TV News

The Stranger: watch Richard Armitage in the trailer for Harlan Coben’s upcoming Netflix series

The Stranger
Netflix
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp - watch 3 clips from episode 2
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you