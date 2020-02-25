The Split series 2 episode 4 preview

The Split continued tonight as Hannah struggled to juggle her personal and professional lives.

If you want to avoid spoilers for The Split, stop reading now.

In episode 3 Nathan (Stephen Mangan) and his new pupil Chloe (Amaka Okafor) asked Hannah and Christie (Barry Atsma) for help with the Hansen case. That sent Hannah into a spin as she tried to cover up the evidence of her affair and Christie found out a secret about their past.

As Hannah dove deeper into Fi’s (Donna Air) case, she realised that it wasn’t going to be a clean fight ahead and suspected that Fi was hiding something from her.

Elsewhere Nathan planned a surprise wedding anniversary party for Hannah at their home, which triggered the start of secrets coming out.

The synopsis for episode 4 is:

With everyone under scrutiny at work from Tyler (Damien Molony, pictured), the whole Noble Hale Defoe team attend a celebratory event for Ruth (Deborah Findlay), who has been given a prestigious legal award.

As Christie’s (Barry Atsma) anger increases and Nathan’s (Stephen Mangan) mistrust deepens, Hannah (Nicola Walker) desperately tries to deal with the fallout from her anniversary party. But she is forced to confront difficult truths when secrets come out and lies start to unravel.

Meanwhile, there’s a nasty surprise in the Hansen case as Fi (Donna Air) makes a revelation to Hannah that threatens to undermine their case.

The Split continues at 9pm Tuesday on BBC One.