The Sister: Russell Tovey leads ITV’s new murder mystery

A first-look image has been released for ITV‘s upcoming murder mystery The Sister.

The series stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel, Amrita Acharia and Simone

Ashley, and it’s described as a ‘chilling and suspenseful four-part story of murder’.

Russell (Years and Years, Him & Her) stars as well-meaning but directionless Nathan, a man with a terrible secret he’s prayed would stay buried and for which he’s worked hard to make recompense. Years into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from his past played by Bertie Carvel (Doctor Foster, Baghdad Cental), turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

Additional cast include Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) as Holly, Nina Toussaint White (GameFace) as Jackie, Paul Bazely (Benidorm) as Graham and Simone Ashley (Sex Education) as Elise and Amanda Root (Unforgotten) as June.

The series is written by Neil Cross (Luther, Hard Sun) is an Euston Films production for ITV and is distributed internationally by Fremantle. The series will stream exclusively in the US on Hulu.

Executive producers are Euston Films Managing Director Kate Harwood (Dublin Murders, Hard Sun, Baghdad Central) alongside Noemi Spanos (Dublin Murders) and writer Neil Cross and is an adaptation of his novel Burial. The series is directed by Niall MacCormick (The Victim, The Durrells, Doctor Thorne). Producer is Jonathan Curling (Tin Star, Baghdad Central).

The series was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill.