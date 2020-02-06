The Pale Horse episode 1 preview

Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse is coming to BBC One this weekend.

The latest adaptation from the iconic writer, The Pale Horse is written by Sarah Phelps. It stars Rufus Sewell plays Mark Easterbrook, Kaya Scodelario as Hermia, Bertie Carvel as Zachariah Osborne, Sean Pertwee as Detective Inspector Lejeune, Henry Lloyd-Hughes as David Ardingly, Poppy Gilbert as Thomasina Tuckerton, Madeleine Bowyer as Jessie Davis, and Ellen Robertson as Poppy.

Sarah says: “Written in 1961, against the backdrop of the Eichmann Trial, the escalation of the Cold War and Vietnam, The Pale Horse is a shivery, paranoid story about superstition, love gone wrong, guilt and grief. It’s about what we’re capable of when we’re desperate and what we believe when all the lights go out and we’re alone in the dark.”

The synopsis for the first episode is:

A mysterious list of names is found in the shoe of a dead woman.

Antiques dealer Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell) is determined to find out why his name is on the list, and his investigations lead him to the home of three spinsters, The Pale Horse in the village of Much Deeping.

As more deaths occur, Mark finds himself thinking the unthinkable. Could this all be the work of witchcraft, and is he himself cursed? Paranoia eats at Mark. Who wants him dead, and how can he save himself from the curse?

The Pale Horse begins at 9pm Sunday on BBC One.