The Masked Singer – our latest guesses after episode 6

The Masked Singer only had five singers left in the competition following last night’s double elimination.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne joined the panel this week replacing Ken Jeong who was absent once again due to other commitments. They brought some life to the panel and we actually liked them more than Donny Osmond last week (and Ken to be honest).

They cast their guesses with Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross but did they come close to our guesses? Keep reading to find out who we think the final five are…

Fox

The clues: Fox has never been one to shy away from the spotlight and knew she wanted to perform from a young age. She’s a mum and says parenting can be hard but rewarding.

Previous clues: Fox says that clothes have played a big part in her life, she likes being glam and dancing with her girl friends. She said a broken heel led to her big break and she revealed that she’s crafty. Fox was seen tap dancing and made a few references to dancing. She’s always followed her own path and has broken records. There was a US flag shown during the VT and Fox said she was going to blow everyone away. Previous clues include street smart and nosy, can be a bit of a party animal and can be seen slinking around the East End from time-to-time. The additional clue was Fox has been collecting tea pots for 30 years.

Our guess: Denise Van Outen. We doubt we’ll be changing our mind on this one. She did a good job of trying to sound American while singing but she didn’t fool us.

Queen Bee

The clues: Queen Bee said that having a public profile isn’t easy and she’s struggled with other people’s opinions. She’s tried to change her looks and is confident enough now to let her fans know it’s OK to be different.

Previous clues: Queen Bee has always loved using her voice but is naturally shy. She won a contest, which launched her career when she was young, and she felt swept away by the tide and thrown in at the deep end. Queen Bee has been centre stage at some big venues. Queen Bee gets a buzz from looking after other people and using her voice for good. She’s thought of as shy but always stands up for what she believes in and has made a difference. Queen Bee is a law maker and considers herself benevolent. She was also seen beating a drum. Last week she said she started her career young and was a bit of a wildcard.

Our guess: Nicola Roberts. We’ve said this since the first episode and we’re in no hurry to change our mind. In the group performance at the beginning it was clearly Nicola. Her tone is so unique that we can spot her a mile off.

Monster

The clues: Monster has a sense of humour and has done some work in comedy before. He wants to make people smile and make them happy.

Previous clues: Monster said he used to be a giant and that he comes from a big family. He was encouraged by a relative who hear him singing in the shower. Monster says he has a big family and grandkids. Always trying to be a bit of a showman who lives in the spotlight. Loved books as a child but can also be a real little monster. Discovered his love for rock and roll while growing up and plays the bass. Inspired by glam rock and likes doing his own thing. Previous clues included that Monster was a big personality with big muscles that has come to the UK. He said he doesn’t want to blow his own trumpet but he’s won many awards. After his performance he revealed that his hero is Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley.

Our guess: CeeLo Green. We’re absolutely convinced on this one. All the clues so far seem to fit and that Pussycat Dolls clue last week was a big giveaway.

Hedgehog

The clues: Hedgehog said that music and singing was important. He comes from a big family that had a band. They played pubs and were like the Von Trapps.

Previous clues: Hedgehog never imagined that he’d be a performer. He’s played to a variety of people over the years and always looked up to people like Billy Connolly. Hedgehog sings 8 shows a week and can’t believe the places where his career has taken him. Hedgehog enjoys being part of a team and likes being part of an ensemble. A can of hairspray and models of cats were seen along with a Phantom of the Opera mask. He mentioned having a ‘ball’ and bringing the house down. Last week he said he was most active at night and his natural habitat is on stage. He also said he’s a workaholic and he used to die at 8.30pm ever night.

Our guess: Michael Ball. This is the one we’re least convinced by but the clues do fit. According to Wikipedia (the source of all truth – of course) his grandmother was protective of the family so that fits with the clues too.

Octopus

The clues: Octopus is British and her job has taken her back in time. She speaks Russian, Italian, Spanish, Welsh and Latin.

Previous clues: Octopus suggested that she’s a tourist in London and spends time on beaches. She’s not always in her natural habitat but she has her wellies for the beach, in the Dales and the city. Has been known to visit dangerous locations, such as a jungle, and takes ‘serious fishnets’ to do what she’s done. Octopus suggested she was a singer and that she’d signed a £1,000,000 record deal. There was a photo of Jason Donovan visible in her bag and she suggested she may have been on The Apprentice. She also referenced things going ‘swimmingly’. The previous clues were that she was bubbly, happy-go-lucky and always on the go. She would like to be a role model and could possibly be a model. She always likes weight training.

Our guess: Katherine Jenkins. Our mind has changed on this every single week but now she’s dropped the American accent we’re sure we heard a little bit of Welsh in there. Charlotte Church has been a guess on the panel most weeks but it doesn’t sound like her to us. Katherine also made a cameo in Emmerdale.

Who has been unmasked?

Butterfly

In episode 1 Butterfly was unmasked and revealed to be former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

Pharaoh

In episode 2 Pharaoh was unmasked and revealed to be ex-Labour MP Alan Johnson.

Chameleon

In episode 3 Chameleon was unmasked and revealed to be The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

Tree

In episode 4 Tree was unmasked and revealed to be former footballer Teddy Sheringham.

Daisy

In episode 5 Daisy was unmasked and revealed to be singer Kelis.

Duck

In episode 6 Duck was unmasked and revealed to be Skunk Anansie’s Skin.

Unicorn

In episode 6 Unicorn was unmasked and revealed to be Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.