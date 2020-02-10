The Masked Singer – our guesses before the final on Saturday

The Masked Singer aired its penultimate episode of Saturday night and there are three masked singers left in the final.

The show saw a double elimination with Fox and Monster being unmasked as Denise Van Outen and Cee-Lo Green respectively. That leaves Hedgehog, Octopus and Queen Bee in the competition and one of them will be crowned the winner on Saturday.

We’ve pulled together all of the clues and made our final predictions below…

Hedgehog

The clues: Hedgehog says it’s sometimes difficult to find your way and he’s been lost. He says that his job takes him from venue-to-venue of varying sizes. Hedgehog compared himself to David Brent on the dance floor. When asked to tell a joke, he told a bad one so he’s likely not a comedian.

Previous clues: Hedgehog said that music and singing was important. He comes from a big family that had a band. They played pubs and were like the Von Trapps.. Hedgehog never imagined that he’d be a performer. He’s played to a variety of people over the years and always looked up to people like Billy Connolly. Hedgehog sings 8 shows a week and can’t believe the places where his career has taken him. Hedgehog enjoys being part of a team and likes being part of an ensemble. A can of hairspray and models of cats were seen along with a Phantom of the Opera mask. He mentioned having a ‘ball’ and bringing the house down. Last week he said he was most active at night and his natural habitat is on stage. He also said he’s a workaholic and he used to die at 8.30pm ever night.

Our guess: Alfie Boe. We’ve been guessing Michael Ball for weeks but we think it might actually be Alfie Boe. There’s a Northern twang to his voice and he does sound a bit like Alfie to our ears.

Octopus

The clues: Octopus has been fortunate to perform for all sorts of people from pensioners to royalty. She sings songs of joy and likes the sound of a choir in a choral venue. Her voice has been known to bring the house down literally. It was confirmed that Octopus has tried modelling but isn’t a model.

Previous clues: Octopus is British and her job has taken her back in time. She speaks Russian, Italian, Spanish, Welsh and Latin. Octopus suggested that she’s a tourist in London and spends time on beaches. She’s not always in her natural habitat but she has her wellies for the beach, in the Dales and the city. Has been known to visit dangerous locations, such as a jungle, and takes ‘serious fishnets’ to do what she’s done. Octopus suggested she was a singer and that she’d signed a £1,000,000 record deal. There was a photo of Jason Donovan visible in her bag and she suggested she may have been on The Apprentice. She also referenced things going ‘swimmingly’. The previous clues were that she was bubbly, happy-go-lucky and always on the go. She would like to be a role model and could possibly be a model. She always likes weight training.

Our guess: Katherine Jenkins. We’re sticking with Katherine Jenkins, who Rita also thinks Octopus is.

Queen Bee

The clues: Queen Bee says that Marie Antoinette was her ancestor and she feels like France is her spiritual home but she doesn’t speak French.

Previous clues: Queen Bee said that having a public profile isn’t easy and she’s struggled with other people’s opinions. She’s tried to change her looks and is confident enough now to let her fans know it’s OK to be different. Queen Bee has always loved using her voice but is naturally shy. She won a contest, which launched her career when she was young, and she felt swept away by the tide and thrown in at the deep end. Queen Bee has been centre stage at some big venues. Queen Bee gets a buzz from looking after other people and using her voice for good. She’s thought of as shy but always stands up for what she believes in and has made a difference. Queen Bee is a law maker and considers herself benevolent. She was also seen beating a drum. Last week she said she started her career young and was a bit of a wildcard.

Our guess: Nicola Roberts. We’ve been saying this from day one and we’re not changing our mind. If it’s not the Girls Aloud singer, then we’ll eat our hat.

Who has been unmasked?

Butterfly

In episode 1 Butterfly was unmasked and revealed to be former EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

Pharaoh

In episode 2 Pharaoh was unmasked and revealed to be ex-Labour MP Alan Johnson.

Chameleon

In episode 3 Chameleon was unmasked and revealed to be The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

Tree

In episode 4 Tree was unmasked and revealed to be former footballer Teddy Sheringham.

Daisy

In episode 5 Daisy was unmasked and revealed to be singer Kelis.

Duck

In episode 6 Duck was unmasked and revealed to be Skunk Anansie’s Skin.

Unicorn

In episode 6 Unicorn was unmasked and revealed to be Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters.

Fox

In episode 7 Fox was unmasked and revealed to be Denise Van Outen.

Monster

In episode 7 Monster was unmasked and revealed to be Cee-Lo Green.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV.