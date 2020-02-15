The Masked Singer episode 8 – preview the final

The first series of The Masked Singer comes to an end tonight on ITV.

The singing competition has had viewers across the country hooked as they’ve been trying to identify the celebrities under the masks. Over the course of the series celebs such as Denise Van Outen, Teddy Sheringham, Skin from Skunk Anansie and Jake Shears have been unmasked.

For tonight’s big final, it’s between Queen Bee, Hedgehog and Octopus to win the series. We’ve been pretty confident on our guesses for Queen Bee and Octopus, but we have to admit that we’ve been completely thrown by Hedgehog.

Presiding over the last show will be the panel – Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross – and host Joel Dommett will be on hand to keep things running smoothly.

We’re pretty sure that the show will be back for another series and we can only imagine what the costumes will look like next time round!

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: