The Masked Singer episode 7 preview

There are only two more episodes of The Masked Singer left and we’re still frantically trying to figure out who is under the masks.

Last weekend’s episode saw two singers unmasked. Duck was the first to reveal her identity and it was Skin from Skunk Anansie, who we correctly guessed! The second singer to be unmasked was Unicorn, which turned out to be Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

This weekend Queen Bee, Monster, Hedgehog, Octopus and Fox will perform again. There’s another double elimination so by the end of the episode there will only be three performers left in the competition.

Unfortunately Ken Jeong is back on the panel this weekend (bring back Sharon and Kelly Osbourne!) but at least Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will be on hand to offer some better guesses.

Find out our latest guesses for the remaining masked singers, which we’re sure we’ve nailed with the exception of Hedgehog who might actually be Alfie Boe and not Michael Ball as we’ve been saying.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: