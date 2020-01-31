The Masked Singer episode 6 preview

There are only 3 more episodes of The Masked Singer left and we’re down to 7 masked singers left in the competition.

If you want to avoid spoilers for The Masked Singer, stop reading now.

Last weekend Daisy was unmasked and it was US R&B star Kelis who was in the elaborate costume. We guessed that’s who it was, as did panellist Rita Ora so we’re feeling pretty proud of ourselves.

Donny Osmond stood in for Ken Jeong on the panel and to be honest, while he was an improvement on Ken, his guesses were just as ridiculous. This weekend Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne will be joining Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross on the panel.

Saturday night’s episode will see two masked singers leaving the competition and it could literally be any of them at this point. Queen Bee, Octopus, Unicorn, Duck, Hedgehog, Fox and Monster will be singing once again and dropping clues like they’re going out of fashion.

