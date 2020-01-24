The Masked Singer episode 5 preview

The wackiest show on TV, The Masked Singer, continues this weekend on ITV.

With four episodes having already aired, we’re as baffled as we are bemused by who the celebrities might be under the masks. Last weekend saw Tree unmasked as footballing legend Teddy Sheringham, who no one on the show – or us – got right.

This weekend Duck, Ocotopus, Hedgehog, Queen Bee, Fox, Daisy, Unicorn and Monster will all be performing, and we assume only one of them will be sent home at the end of the show. We’re feeling quietly confident about some of our predictions – see our latest guesses after episode 3 and after episode 4 – but some we’re beginning to change our mind about.

The panel gets a little shake-up this weekend with Donny Osmond replacing Ken Jeong. We can’t say we’re unhappy about that given that we’re already growing tired of Ken’s showboating and over-the-top performance every week.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will be on hand to help Donny guess of course. We can only hope that ITV realises how much better the show is without Ken!

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: