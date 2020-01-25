The Masked Singer episode 5 clip: watch Duck taking on a Stormzy song

The Masked Singer continues tonight on ITV and ahead of the episode we’ve got our hands on a clip of Duck’s performance.

Duck has been showing an impressive amount of versatility during her time on the competition so far and on tonight’s episode she performs Stormzy’s Blinded By Your Grace. Watch a clip below:

Our current guess for Duck is Skin from Skunk Anansie and this clip only serves to support that theory. Her distinctive husky tone is on full display in this performance so we’re now absolutely convinced that’s who Duck is behind the mask.

Joining the panel tonight is Donny Osmond. Donny has himself been a Masked Singer when he took part in the US show last year as The Peacock. Now, he’s stepping in to Ken Jeong’s shoes for one week only as a guest detective alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Who will leave the competition tonight? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm tonight on ITV.