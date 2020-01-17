The Masked Singer episode 4 preview

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday night and five of the masked singers will be performing.

Last weekend saw Chameleon leave the competition, who was unveiled as The Darkness lead singer Justin Hawkins. Queen Bee, Duck, Unicorn and Hedgehog all made it through to the next show and we revised some of our guesses based on the new batch of clues.

This weekend it’ll be another chance to see Octopus, Tree, Daisy, Monster and Fox perform and see if you can figure out who the celebrities are behind the masks. You can see our latest guesses before the episode airs this weekend.

Joel Dommett will be on hand to keep the show running while Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross continue to guess during every performance. Their guesses are getting a little better but we could do without Ken’s showboating every week, especially as his guesses are always way off base.

Do you think you’ve guessed who the celebs are yet? Social media is full of guesses, some of which are in line with our thinking and some that are way, way out there!

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: