The Masked Singer episode 3 preview

The Masked Singer burst onto our screens last weekend and had audiences hooked on Saturday and Sunday night.

The first two episodes introduced the 12 masked singers pitting them in battles and waving goodbye to two of them by the weekend’s end. The first to leave was Butterfly, who was revealed to be former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, and the second to go was Pharaoh, who was ex-Labour MP Alan Johnson.

Social media has been abuzz with speculation as to which celebrities are under the 10 remaining masks. The guesses have resulted in some celebrities such as Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and singer Charlotte Church denying that they are part of the show. Of course that could all be a tactic to throw people off so we’re not falling for it.

Earlier this week we published our thoughts on who each of the masked singers might be and with weeks left for the show to run, it could be a while before we find out all of them.

The Masked Singer will only have one episode this weekend, on Saturday night, so expect panellists Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross to keep making wild guesses while host Joel Dommett tries to keep things running smoothly.

The Masked Singer airs at 7pm Saturday on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: