The Masked Singer episode 2 preview

The Masked Singer premiered on ITV last night and it’s fair to say audiences were as intrigued by it as they were baffled.

The first six celebrities performed over the course of the show as panellists Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross tried to guess who they were. Over the course of the first show Queen Bee, Duck, Unicorn, Butterfly, Chameleon and Hedgehog performed across three battles.

The first to be unmasked was Butterfly who was revealed to be former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca Jackson in the long-running soap.

Social media was abuzz with guesses as to the identities of the other contestants and groans at some of the panellists silly guesses. Do they really think someone as big as Olivia Colman or Helen Mirren is going to participate in the show?

On tonight’s second episode the remaining six masked singers perform with Monster, Fox, Octopus, Daisy, Pharaoh and Tree taking to the stage. Another singer will be unmasked by the end of the show as the competition continues.

The Masked Singer continues at 8pm tonight on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: