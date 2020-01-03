The Masked Singer arrives on ITV this weekend

It’s been a huge hit across the globe and The Masked Singer will finally make its UK debut on ITV this weekend.

Putting 12 celebrities in elaborate costumes to hide their identities, the show sees them singing as a celebrity panel tries to guess who they are. The panel consists of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong, and the show is hosted by Joel Dommett.

In the first episode, six masked singers battle it out – Queen Bee vs Duck, Unicorn vs Butterfly and Chameleon vs Hedgehog. At the end of the show, the first celebrity’s true identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage.

The US version of the show has been a huge hit with Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger on the panel. Stars that have taken part include Gladys Knight, Seal, Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams, Tori Spelling and Kelly Osborne. The first series was won by rapper T-Pain.

The Masked Singer premieres at 7pm Saturday on ITV and continues at 8pm on Sunday. Preview it with our gallery below: