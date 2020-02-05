The Heist: Million Pound Bank Job starts Thursday on Sky One

Nine law-abiding citizens. A million pounds. One perfect crime. Sky original The Heist returns to Sky One this week for a second season called Million Pound Bank Job.

The gauntlet is thrown down once again as everyday people from a small town are challenged to orchestrate the perfect heist – taking a life-changing cash prize from under the noses of a crack team of detectives. But have they got what it takes to beat the law?

The Heist season 2 is set in the historic market town of Alnwick, nestled in the heart of historic Northumberland. Nine ordinary upstanding members of the local community must plan an audacious Hatton Garden style bank job to steal one million pounds. If they can successfully steal the cash, and keep it hidden for 20 days, it’s theirs to keep. But as news of the crime sweeps the town Detective Chief Superintendent Sue Hill and Detective Superintendent Ray Howard lead a formidable team of Britain’s best detectives, who will stop at nothing to track down, charge the thieves and recover the money.

Meet the Thieves

Christine (68) & Garry (42) - Credit: Sky UK

The first season of The Heist saw ten people team up to plan and execute a raid on a cash-in-transit van in the quaint North Yorkshire market town of Thirsk. They then had to hide their share of £250,000 for two weeks from a squad of detectives.

The Heist: Million Pound Bank Job will air on Sky One and NOW TV on Thursday 6th February and will also be available on Sky on-demand.