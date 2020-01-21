The Greatest Dancer series 2 episode 4 preview

The auditions come to an end this weekend on The Greatest Dancer as the Dance Captains, and the studio audience, screen the last batch of hopefuls.

Last weekend saw Dance Captain Matthew Morrison selected to pick an act to take through the finals and he chose rhythmic gymnast Hannah who brought something new to the competition. It was a tough choice as there were so many great acts on Saturday night.

Other highlights of the show were The Queens, who divided the Dance Captains by including comedy in their routine, and Brothers of Dance who left everyone with their jaws on the floor.

On Saturday night it will be Oti Mabuse turn to pick her act to take through to the live shows and then the show moves to the Callbacks.

The dancers who the mirror opened for return to find out if they are going to make it through to the live shows or not, as the Dance Captains fight it out to pick two more acts each to join their teams.

It’s sure to be a tear-jerking episode as the Dance Captains have to send some of the dancers home and at this stage it’s hard to tell who is going to make it through to the next stage. The talent is so strong this year and the acts that have made it through to the Callbacks are all very, very different.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 6.30pm Saturday on BBC One. Preview it with our gallery below: