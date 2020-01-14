The Greatest Dancer series 2 episode 3 preview

The search for The Greatest Dancer continues this weekend on BBC One and judging from the first two episodes of the new series, the talent is more fierce than ever.

The episode kicked off with real-life couple Michael and Jowita who got Dance Captain Oti Mabuse excited before they even started dancing. The Latin dancers wowed the audience and following their audition, Oti dragged fellow Dance Captain Matthew Morrison onto the stage to dance with the couple.

One of the standouts from the episode was shy dancer Ainsley who hoped to impress new Dance Captain Todrick Hall. His routine was emotional and he sailed through to the call backs but by the episode’s end, he was through to the live shows as it was Todrick’s turn to pick an act to join his team and he picked Ainsley without hesitation.

Irish dancer Jake O’Shea was flirting on the edge of not getting through until he switched up his routine for an unexpectedly fierce Beyoncé-inspired finale. The Dance Captain’s jaws fell to the floor and it was enough to get the mirror to open so that Jake could progress to the next stage.

One of the more out-there auditions was dance group Vale who performed blindfolded. It was a truly spectacular performance and the audience were right to rush to put them through to the next stage.

On Saturday night the auditions continue and it’ll be either Oti or Matthew that will get to choose an act to take to the live shows. Cheryl got her choice in episode 1 and Todrick got his during episode 2.

This week’s auditions feature acts showing off all styles of dance, from ballet to Afrobeats, street to ballroom and contemporary to tap.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 6.30pm Saturday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: