The Greatest Dancer series 2 episode 2 preview

The Greatest Dancer returned to our screens on Saturday night and the search for the finest dancers the country has to offer began.

Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and reigning champ Oti Mabuse were joined on the panel by new Dance Captain Todrick Hall, who seemed to fit in seamlessly. Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo were on hand to present and the first episode showed plenty of promising acts.

A twist for this season is that each week one of the Dance Captains is randomly selected to pick an act that they would like to take through to the live stages. Saturday night saw Cheryl get her chance and she chose youngsters Lily and Joseph. Watch their incredible performance again below:

Other highlights from the first episode included contemporary dancer Tom who refuses to let cystic fibrosis hold him back and dancing clown Harrison, who was pretty terrifying. Not every dancer made the cut and the audience seemed harsher this year than they were during the first series.

On this week’s episode, the auditions continue as the Dance Captain’s screen more hopefuls and the studio audience decide who gets to progress to the next stage. One of the Dance Captains will then be chosen to pick an act that they will take through to the live stages.

The Greatest Dancer continues at 7pm Saturday on BBC One. Preview the episode with our gallery below: