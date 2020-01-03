The Greatest Dancer kicks off series 2 on Saturday night – preview the first episode

The Greatest Dancer returns for a second series on Saturday night on BBC One.

Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse are back as Dance Captains and this year they’ll be joined by Todrick Hall, best-known for his innovative choreography and viral YouTube videos. Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are back to present and Love Island star Curtis Pritchard will be manning the reception desk as the hopefuls arrive.

The show will see dancers of all ages and dance styles compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing. During the auditions, the audience holds the power. If they are impressed by the audition, they will vote to open the mirror, if 75 percent of the audience vote YES, the mirror will open and the dancer will make it through to the next stage of the competition, the call backs.

There is a new twist for this series, where one Dance Captain will be given the power to choose their ’Greatest Dancer of the Day’ at the end of each episode, offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast track straight through to the live shows.

The first series saw Oti Mabuse and her dancer Ellie win the competition. Can she win again this year or will it be one of the other Dance Captains?

The Greatest Dancer series 2 kicks off at 7pm Saturday on BBC One. Preview it with our gallery below: