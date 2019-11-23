The Eddy: first-look images released from Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series

Four first-look images have been released from Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land) upcoming Netflix series The Eddy.

His first project for television, The Eddy recently wrapped production in Paris, France. The series stars André Holland (High Flying Bird, Moonlight) as Elliot Udo, Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) as Julie, Joanna Kulig (Cold War, Ida) as Maja, Tahar Rahim (A Prophet, The Looming Tower) as Farid, and Leila Bekhti (Paris Je T’aime) as Amira.

The images feature Chazelle directing on set and the lead cast. Take a look in our gallery below:

< ► > Credit: Netflix

The images also feature the band members of The Eddy – Randy on piano (Randy Kerber), Katarina on drums (Lada Obradovic), Jude on double bass (Damian Nueva Cortes) Jowee on saxophone (Jowee Omicil), and Ludo on trumpet (Ludovic Louis).

The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.

The eight-episode series comes from Endeavor Content and filmed on location in France. The Eddy will premiere exclusively to Netflix members around the world.

The Eddy is directed by Chazelle, Cannes’ Camera d’Or-winner Houda Benyamina (Divines), Laila Marrakchi (Marock), and Emmy-winner Alan Poul (Tales of the City). Five-time BAFTA, Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer, Jack Thorne (Wonder) wrote several episodes. Six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, Michael Jackson’s Bad), wrote all the band’s songs.

The Eddy features dialogue in French, English and Arabic, and is coming to Netflix in 2020.