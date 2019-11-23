TV News

The Eddy: first-look images released from Damien Chazelle’s Netflix series

The Eddy
Netflix
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel preview - perfect for a bit of light, comic relief
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you