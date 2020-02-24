Subscribe to Disney+ for only £49.99 before the streaming service launches

Disney+ has announced a pre-launch discount for viewers wanting to sign up to the new streaming service.

For £49.99 a year, reduced from the full price of £59.99, viewers can take advantage of the offer until the service launches on 23rd March 2020. The introductory price is equivalent to £4.17 a month – what a bargain!

Disney+ offers content for all ages and gives fans a new way to experience iconic brands such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. It will include exclusive original programming such as feature-length films, series, documentaries, and short-form content made exclusively for the service.

At launch, over 25 exclusive Disney+ Originals will be available including the highly anticipated Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau.

Additional Disney+ Original series include High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and all-new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

New feature films exclusive to Disney+ include Togo, an exhilarating true story starring four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe; Stargirl, an offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times best-selling novel; and Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, following the hilarious exploits of Timmy and a 1,500-pound polar bear.

Lady and the Tramp, a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic will also be available to enjoy on March 24th.

Three new live-action series from Marvel Studios, will also premiere on Disney+ beginning with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as the Scarlet Witch and Vision in upcoming series WandaVision, and Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as everyone’s favourite villain Loki.

Three further series are in development including Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Subscribers will be able to stream Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

Disney+ will launch on March 24th 2020 and full details and information on how to subscribe are available on Disneyplus.com. Standard pricing at launch is confirmed at £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription.