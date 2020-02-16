Strike Back: Vendetta UK air date set for 25th February – see some first look images

Sky have announced that Strike Back season 8 will be hitting UK screens on Tuesday 25th February, 2020. Following on from last year’s seventh season, Silent War, the final season will be called Vendetta. Beware of spoilers as the season began in the US on 14th February.

Section 20 are thrown back into combat when a seemingly-straightforward rescue mission unleashes a conspiracy. Returning characters include Samuel Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson), Sergeant Daniel ‘Mac’ McAllister (Warren Brown) and Gracie Novin (Alin Sumarwata), Colonel Alexander Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) and Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri (Varada Sethu).

Watch the Strike Back final season trailer below:

New cast for the final season include Ivana Milicevic and Alec Secareanu. Little else is known as the moment but we’re sure there’ll be a few surprises. We’ll have a preview for you next week ahead of the first episode followed by weekly recaps and previews.

To refresh you memory about the end of last season, read our recap.

View some Strike Back: Vendetta first look images in our gallery:

< ► > Credit: Sky UK

EF Television will bring you more on the final season of Strike Back as it is announced.