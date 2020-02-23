Strike Back: Vendetta season 8 episode 1 preview

Strike Back returns to UK screens this week for the eighth and final season – Vendetta.

To refresh your memory about the end of last season, read our recap.

Watch the Strike Back final season trailer below:

In the new season, Section 20 are thrown back into combat when a seemingly-straightforward rescue mission unleashes a conspiracy. Returning characters include Samuel Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson), Sergeant Daniel ‘Mac’ McAllister (Warren Brown) and Gracie Novin (Alin Sumarwata), Colonel Alexander Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) and Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri (Varada Sethu). New cast for the final season include Ivana Milicevic and Alec Secareanu.

The official synopsis for Strike Back: Vendetta 8×01 reads:

Section 20 are thrown back into combat when a rescue mission unleashes a conspiracy.

View some Strike Back: Vendetta first look images in our gallery:

< ► > Credit: Sky UK

Strike Back season 8 starts Tuesday, February 25th at 9pm on Sky One and NOW TV. It’s already airing in the US on Cinemax so beware of spoilers.