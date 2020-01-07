Strike Back: final season gets February release date and first trailer

Cinemax have confirmed that the final season of Strike Back will be hitting screens in the US on 14th February, 2020. Here in the UK it will be known as season 8, while in the US it’s known as season 7. There’s currently no UK air date announced but hopefully it will be shortly after the US airing.

The final mission for Section 20 is sure to be the most explosive yet. Returning characters include Samuel Wyatt (Daniel MacPherson), Sergeant Daniel ‘Mac’ McAllister (Warren Brown) and Gracie Novin (Alin Sumarwata), Colonel Alexander Coltrane (Jamie Bamber) and Lance Corporal Manisha Chetri (Varada Sethu). There’s no word yet if Katrina Zarkova (Yasemin Allen) will be making a return but we’d be very surprised if she doesn’t make an appearance.

Watch the Strike Back final season trailer below:

New cast for the final season include Ivana Milicevic and Alec Secareanu. There’s sure to be plenty more and we’re hoping for a few surprises. As this is the final season we’re sure that fans would also love to see Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton back as Michael Stonebridge and Damien Scott.

To refresh you memory about the end of last season, read our recap.

EF Television will bring you more on the final season of Strike Back as it is announced.