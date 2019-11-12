Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 confirms pro dancers and pairings

Following on from the news of which celebs will be returning for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019, the pro dancers and pairings have now been revealed.

A quick refresher – Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold have all been confirmed to return for this year’s festive extravaganza.

The professional dancers joining them will be Graziano Di Prima, Kevin Clifton, Gorka Marquez, Dianne Buswell, Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

The pairings are as follows:

Chizzy Akudolu will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima

Debbie McGee will be dancing with Kevin Clifton

Gemma Atkinson will be dancing with Gorka Márquez

Joe Sugg will be dancing with Dianne Buswell

Mark Wright will be dancing with Janette Manrara

Richard Arnold will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk

The Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas Special will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Head Judge Shirley Ballas returns joining Motsi Mabuse on her first Christmas special alongside fellow judges, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Christmas Special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.