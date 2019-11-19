Strictly Come Dancing 2019 week 10 songs and dances revealed

Now the glitz and glamour of Blackpool is over, it’s back to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for this weekend’s show.

Last weekend saw Drag Race star Michelle Visage and her partner Giovanni Pernice leave the competition after losing the dance-off to Saffron Barker and her partner AJ Pritchard.

With only six couples left in the competition, we’re edging ever closer to this year’s final. Find out what each of the couples will be dancing below:

Alex and Neil – Argentine Tango to Never Tear Us Apart by Bishop Briggs

Emma and Anton – Quickstep to Sparkling Diamonds by Nicole Kidman

Saffron and AJ – Samba to Walking On Sunshine by Take Me To Rio Collective

Chris and Karen – Paso Doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid

Karim and Amy – Couples’ Choice CONTEMPORARY to Drops Of Jupiter by With Confidence

Kelvin and Oti – Couples’ Choice STREET / COMMERCIAL to Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) by Frank Wilson

Saturday’s show will also see judge Bruno Tonioli performing a rendition of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, accompanied by a dazzling dance number from the Strictly pros.

On the Sunday night results show, there will be a special performance from world famous opera star Andrea Bocelli.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 7pm Saturday on BBC One with the results airing at 7.15pm Sunday.