Strictly Come Dancing 2019 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing heads to Blackpool for its annual live show from the Tower Ballroom.

Last weekend saw sports presenter Mike Bushell and his partner Kayta Jones leave the competition after losing the dance-off to Michelle Visage and her partner Giovanni Pernice. This weekend the remaining seven couples will dance in the historic Tower Ballroom to secure their place in the competition.

The songs and dances for the weekend are:

Alex and Neil – Paso Doble to Run The World (Girls) by Beyonce

Emma and Anton – American Smooth to Let’s Face The Music and Dance by Ella Fitzgerald

Michelle and Giovanni – Couples’ Choice (Street/Commercial) to Vogue by Madonna

Saffron and AJ – Quickstep to Marvellous Party by Beverley Knight

Chris and Karen – Salsa to Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Karim and Amy – Charleston to Happy by C2C feat. Derek Martin

Kelvin and Oti – Jive to Jailhouse Rock from Smokey Joe’s Cafe

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host live with judges Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse on hand to give their comments.

The Sunday night results show will feature a live performance from chart-topping boyband Westlife.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019’s Blackpool special will air at 7.05pm Saturday on BBC One. The results show will air at 7.15pm Sunday on BBC One.