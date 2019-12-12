Sticks and Stones starts Monday on ITV – preview episode 1

ITV are following the successful model they tried with Cheat by putting new drama Sticks and Stones on over three consecutive nights.

The three-part series stars Ken Nwosu as Thomas Benson, a Sales Associate at Clayton Office Solutions in Reading where he lives with his wife Jess (Alexandra Roach), a nurse, and their young daughter, Millie (Daisy Boo Bradford), who was born deaf.

He’s good at his job and feels respected by his colleagues Andy (Sean Sagar), Isobel (Susannah Fielding) and Becky (Ritu Arya), and his boss Chris Carter (Ben Miller).

Thomas and the team give a pitch presentation to Janice Lancing (Phoebe Nicholls) and her team at Murray Technology but when the presentation goes badly wrong, Thomas panics and faints in front of everyone.

The team has lost a potentially large contract and with it the lucrative bonuses that would have been coming their way.

The team seem to lay the blame firmly at Thomas’s door. Is it his imagination or are his colleagues now out to get him? How will Thomas react when his work life is threatened?

Stick and Stones begins on Monday 16th December 2019 at 9pm on ITV. It continues at the same time on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th December. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: