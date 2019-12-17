Sticks and Stones episode 3 preview

Sticks and Stones has just aired its second episode and tomorrow night the gripping drama comes to its conclusion.

Thomas (Ken Nwosu) felt the pressure as redundancy loomed over him and he felt undermined by his colleagues. By the episode’s end Thomas’ life had spiralled even further following a drink with his boss Chris (Ben Miller), a meeting with a friend and potential client and a dinner with his wife and father.

The synopsis for episode 3 is:

In an emotionally explosive finale, Thomas finally confronts his boss Chris Carter about how he feels the team have treated him.

Carter is sceptical and Thomas’s examples of the team’s behaviour sound deniable. Insisting that the situation is resolved that day Thomas waits while Carter talks to the team. All is finally laid bare in an emotional and shocking showdown.

Sticks and Stones concludes tomorrow night on ITV at 9pm. Preview the episode with our gallery below: