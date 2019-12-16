Sticks and Stones episode 2 preview

ITV’s new three-part drama Sticks and Stones kicked off tonight and the show will air over consecutive nights this week.

The first episode saw Clayton Office Solutions Sales Assistant Thomas (Ken Nwosu) panic and faint during a presentation to Janice Lancing (Phoebe Nicholls) and her team at Murray Technology. That sparked off a chain of events that put Thomas under pressure and believing this his colleagues were out to get him.

You don’t have to wait long for the next episode as it airs tomorrow night on ITV. The synopsis for the episode is:

Thomas, under increased pressure from the threat of redundancy and feeling undermined by his colleagues, is determined to prove himself.

However, the consequences of one night, in which he has a drink with his boss Chris Carter, tries to impress his old school friend and potential new client Mark Baxter and have a dinner with his wife and her father, only causes his life to spiral further.

Sticks and Stones continue on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV. Preview the episode with our gallery below: