Stephen King’s The Outsider starts Monday on Sky Atlantic – preview episode 1

The Outsider begins on Sky Atlantic on Monday with the first two episodes.

Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Outsider is a new drama series that explores the investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy and the mysterious force surrounding the case.

Watch the trailer for The Outsider below:

The ten-episode series follows police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn), as he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of 11 year-old Frankie Peterson found in the Georgia woods. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph, still grieving the recent death of his own son, to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

Other cast members include Bill Camp (The Night Of) as Howie Gold, Mare Winningham as Jeannie Anderson, Paddy Considine as Claude Bolton, Julianne Nicholson as Glory Maitland, Yul Vázquez (Treme) as Yunis Sablo, Jeremy Bobb as Alec Pelley, Marc Menchaca as Jack Hoskins, Hettienne Park as Tomika Collins, Michael Esper as Bill Samuels, Derek Cecil as Andy Katcavage, and Max Beesley (Strike Back) as Seale Bolton.

The first episode is Fish in a Barrel. A detective digs into a grisly murder but is stumped by the suspect’s cast-iron alibi.

The Outsider starts at 2am Monday 13th January 2020 on Sky Atlantic. Preview the first episode with our gallery below: