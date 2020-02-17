Sky Original comedy series Breeders starring Martin Freeman starts in March

New Sky Original comedy series Breeders will begin on Sky One on 12th March 2020.

The 10-episode series stars Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther) and Daisy Haggard (Back To Life, Episodes, Black Mirror). It explores the paradox that every parent knows but never admits: you would willingly die for your children, but quite often you also want to kill them.

Watch the trailer for the show below:

Martin Freeman stars as Paul, a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was. His partner in this impossibly steep parental climb is “Ally” (Daisy Haggard), who runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she’s technically asleep.

In this honest and uncompromising comedy Paul and Ally are juggling full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, Luke (George Wakeman) and Ava (Jayda Eyles).

When Ally’s estranged father Michael (Michael McKean) appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul’s own parents, Jackie (Joanna Bacon) and Jim (Alun Armstrong), are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently…

Breeders is produced by Avalon Television for Sky and FX Productions.