See David Walliams and Celia Imrie in trailer for Sky One’s Cinderella: After Ever After

The trailer has been released for Christmas Sky Original Cinderella: After Ever After.

The family-friendly show stars David Walliams, Celia Imrie, Ruth Bratt, Sir Tom Courtenay, Camille Ucan and Sian Gibson. Watch the trailer below:

Ever wondered what happens after the ‘happy ever after’? This Christmas Eve at 8pm, Sky One and NOW TV will take viewers on a festive journey to find out what happens after Cinderella (Sian Gibson) marries Prince Charming (David Walliams) in Cinderella: After Ever After.

The hilarious, family-friendly Christmas special begins where the fairy tale ends; Cinderella has a rude awakening when she realises married life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when you have an image-obsessed, floss-dancing, hip-hop rapping husband. Perhaps a glass slipper fitting your foot is not sufficient grounds for a lifelong commitment after all?

This heart-warming festive show follows Cinderella as she fights to save The King (Sir Tom Courtenay) from the traps of her evil stepmother Madame Blackheart (Celia Imrie) and her conspiring and moronic stepsisters Dumbella (Ruth Bratt) and Rubella (Camille Ucan).

Cinderella: After Ever After will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV at 8pm on 24th December. It is repeated on Christmas Day at 5pm.