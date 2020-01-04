SAS: Who Dares Wins series 5 starts Sunday on Channel 4 – preview episode 1

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 5 kicks off this Sunday on Channel 4.

Twenty-five men and women are the latest recruits to tackle the gruelling course. This year it begins with a ‘cold-water’ shock as the recruits must jump from a moving speedboat into the freezing Atlantic Ocean and then swim to the shore of a remote Scottish island, where the recruits are based for the duration of the course.

Meet the Directing Staff

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton returns with his Directing Staff (DS) Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton and Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham.

< ► > Foxy, Ollie, Ant and Billy - Credit: Pete Dadds

What to expect

With a focus on maritime warfare and never-before-seen tasks, the recruits are put under extreme scrutiny by Ant and his team from the moment they arrive. Throughout the first 48-hour phase, the Directing Staff apply the pressure, both physically and mentally, with extreme tasks and basic living standards.

Other challenges that the recruits must face include falling backwards from a ten-foot platform in teams of three, getting stranded in the Scottish Highlands at night, and assaulting a ship mid-ocean.

Meet the recruits

< ► > Billy, Ant, Foxy, Ollie - Credit: Pete Dadds

SAS: Who Dares Wins starts at 9pm Sunday 5th January 2020 on Channel 4.