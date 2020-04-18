Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 8 recap

It’s episode eight of Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and in case you missed it, I’m bringing you a handy recap of the goings on.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

As always the episode started with the remaining queens returning to the Werk Room following Brita’s elimination last week. Out of the blue, Jan started to cry and declare she was upset that her best friend and fellow New York queen, Brita had left the competition. This lead to some of the other queens wondering if the tears were actually more for Jan herself because she didn’t win the challenge. Something I’m inclined to agree with despite Jan’s protestations throughout this week’s episode which include her saying that it would’ve taken the edge off for the New York Drag Race fans if she’d won the same week Brita left. Those poor, poor fans.

As a new week began, Ru came into the Werk Room to set the mini challenge of putting together, in assigned pairs, a gift box for another pair. It was really just an excuse to plug a sponsor and for the girls to get a little shady with one another. A fun little interlude, with Jackie in particular delivering some good put downs and Jan getting needled for her possible crocodile tears too.

On to the maxi challenge where the girls were set the task of creating a lifestyle product and filming an infomercial for it. Jackie was first up and was dressed in a belly dancer outfit to promote her Magic Carpet Merkin with a retro 60s style filming asethetic. She seemed to have a clear idea in her head but I can’t help but think why she didn’t call it Magic Rugs?

Jan was like an over eager puppy and despite being given the note she needed to tone it down a little, it felt like a full on jansault (ok so that pun doesn’t work, but her ad was full of them). Gigi had a new fragrance Good Night Bitch but was very flat in her infomercial. Jaida served real housewives realness as she sold her tucking pants but couldn’t stop slapping her chest which muted her mic. As the director said “we all want to do a Celine”.

Heidi had me and the director chuckling before she started but then had a wobble when the camera was rolling. Luckily she managed to get it together and deliver an over the top, funny ad for her Heidi Hydrates multi purpose lotion; the name is something Ru handed to her in the Werk Room earlier.

Widow really struggled with her lines (which she wrote) but also lacked jokes or excitement. It was like she overthought it and missed the comical side of things.

Crystal brought us the Magic Mullet and was frantically running around in what seemed like organised chaos, but the end product pulled it all together nicely, including an unplanned Cher soundalike impression.

As in previous episodes, we didn’t see Sherry making her ad but we did see the finished result on the runway and it was her retro style but didn’t really have many gags as she sold an aura pie, but admitted to not knowing what it was in her infomercial.

This week’s runway category was Black Wedding which saw many brides in black coming down the catwalk. For me the winners were Heidi in an elegant gown, Crystal as a corpse bride, Widow with a sparkling veil and Gigi’s high skirt and high fashion look. Everyone delivered this week, but there were lots of good-but-not-wow looks from the other girls.

After all the infomercials were watched in turn and critiques given, it was clear that the group was pretty much split 50/50 tops and bottoms based on the infomercials alone. However, before Ru made any decisions he asked each girl in turn who they thought should be bottom this week. Everyone chose Widow because of her ad, except Widow who tearfully chose Jan.

Ru declared Heidi this week’s winner and I’m very much ok with that, Heidi is my favourite and she stepped up her fashion this week. Then Jaida, Jackie and Crystal were all sent to safety; so far so good.

As the four remaining queens waited to hear who would be lip syncing, Ru quickly revealed that Gigi and Sherry would live to see another day in the Werk Room. That left Widow and Jan to fight it out in a lip sync to Chaka Khan’s This is my Night. I thought Widow was already defeated but she came straight out fighting delivering a solid performance full of emotion, whereas Jan spent the first section of the song trying to slip out of her dress and then was like a hyper child that just came across a bit disjointed and didn’t match the song. Despite all her gymnastics, Jan was asked to sashay away which was the right decision on that performance.

Personally I don’t think Jan should’ve been in the bottom two this week as her ad was better than Gigi’s and on par with Sherry and it her Black Wedding look was one of the best this week. I really thought she’d be in the final and i’m sure it’ll be a shock for many fans this week.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 is available on Netflix in the UK with new episodes landing each Saturday.

