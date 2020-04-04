Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 6 recap – it’s Snatch Game!

It’s week six of Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and in case you missed it, I’m bringing you a handy recap of the goings on.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

This week Ru quickly revealed there would be no mini challenge this week, all the remaining ten contestants need only focus on one thing – The Snatch Game! It’s become something of a rite of passage on Rupaul with many of those doing well in Snatch Game going on to become finalists.

For my fellow Brits, Snatch Game is essentially Blankety Blank. Two contestants are given statements with a blank that they have to fill in whilst a panel of celebrities also write an answer. If any of the celebs match the contestant, then that player gets a point, although in Drag Race it’s really all about how good is your celebrity impersonation and how funny can you be, especially bantering with Ru as the host.

Last week Brita continued to try and point out Aidan’s weaknesses and this week he looked unimpressed by Aidan’s choice of celebrity (he chose Rocky Horror Show actress Patricia Quinn).

As the queens excitedly got to work thinking of who they would portray, Ru came into the Werk Room and announced a special guest…Miss Vanjie, Miss Vanjie… Unfortunately in her Snatch Game Vanjie showed us how not to do it and so was on hand here to advise the girls on what to avoid. As the pair went round the room, it was clear that they had a few concerns; Gigi raised alarm when she said she was going to play a robot, Heidi was advised to do one of the Housewives of Atlanta but chose to stick with a previous guest judge Leslie Jones and Crystal got a bit emotional and frustrated when Ru was less than impressed by his choice of robot-like popstar Poppy. Is it just me or does Ru maybe have a crush on him?

As Snatch Game started, Ru introduced Mean Girls alumni Daniel Franzese and Jonathan Bennett as the contestants and then we had our celebs; Leslie Jones (Heidi), Lisa Rinna (Jackie), Cardi B (Jaida), Bernadette Peters (Jan), Tina Turner (Widow), Maria The Robot (Gigi), Patricia Quinn (Aidan), Jennifer Holliday (Brita), Poppy (Crystal) and Katherine Hepburn (Sherry). Now I’m afraid I am only really familiar with a couple of these celebs so the challenge was for the girls to give me instant personalities – some did and some didn’t.

Who played it well? Jackie had several props and got quite a few laughs as she played with Ru and the other contestants as a real housewive who is always plugging her latest range. Gigi was absolutely amazing at acting as a robot and surprised with a sharp tongue as well as raising laughs struggling to pick up her answer card with her robot hands. On the other (robotic?) hand, Crystal as Poppy, was failing badly. Aidan played a ‘I don’t remember because of all the drugs I’ve done’ rouse but it got zero laughs and was very one note. Brita just kept doing something odd with her mouth. Sherry played the doddier old lady role well and Heidi, Jan and Jaida were acceptable. Widow changed from Tina to Ike Turner midway through but still struggled to make an impact on me.

After, as the girls dissected the challenge in Werk Room, Jackie rightly pointed out that this is the one challenge that we all know is coming and therefore there’s no excuse not to prepare. Aidan admitted his performance wasn’t great – I think he knew he was potentially in trouble. Widow opened up about why she chose Tina Turner, because she had been in abusive relationships too. We found out in a previous episode that his mum died when he was young and in this episode he talked about being kicked out by his uncle because he was gay and how he then dropped out of school and was homeless. It was interesting to hear more of a back story, I’m still a bit torn on Widow; sometimes I think she’s really nice and caring, yet last week she got very stroppy when she didn’t get the character she wanted.

Gigi shared how she feels like she is gender fluid and is both female and male and yet neither.

With the Snatch Game done, the focus for the runway was Frozen The Musical with Daniel and Jonathan returning as guest judges. Many of the girls went for a icy Princess vibe but there were a few that took the theme in a different direction. Jan looked like a melted accident revealing her White Walker look half way through; Widow had a very simple look that saw her as a Titanic survivor in a life saving ring and Gigi was a retro milk maid ice cream lady complete with giant cone. Aidan went a bit cartoony with her abominable snowman look.

My favourites were Heidi as high empress of the yeti folk (her words!) and Crystal in her Mr Freeze inspired icy business woman. Bizarrely Sherry’s runway had been edited out although she did appear on the runway later with all the other girls. We all know the controversy surrounding her outside the show but it seems a bit odd not to include her runway?

Ru called out Heidi, Jaida, Widow and Jan and told them they were safe – much to Jan’s disappointment; I think she hoped she’d be in the tops but her Snatch Game just wasn’t funny enough.

It soon became clear that the tops were Jackie, Gigi and Sherry and yet again Brita, Aidan and Crystal found themselves in danger. As Ru called the girls back to the stage, Gigi was crowned this week’s (deserved) winner and Jackie and Sherry were told they were safe. It was obvious that Aidan was going to be lip syncing but unclear as to whether it would be against his nemesis Brita or the lovely Crystal. Ru chose to send Crystal to safety and we think you can guess the outcome of the lip sync, especially when we say it was to Let It Go – that’s right, see-ya Aidan!

Personally, as i’ve mentioned before, I’d have liked Brita to go home but she lip synced better than Aidan and so will live to fight another week. She will need to up her game considerably though as that’s two weeks in a row where she’s had to lip sync.

Next week the girls will be starring in Madonna – an unathourised musical testing their singing and dancing skills.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 is available on Netflix in the UK with new episodes landing each Saturday.

