Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 5 recap

It’s week five of Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and in case you missed it, I’m bringing you a handy recap of the goings on.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

Before we get in to this week’s challenge, as always we get to see the girls reaction to last week’s eviction. As the remaining eleven queens mooched back to the Werk Room, victorious Brita, along with Jackie, held back the tears as they read Rock’s message on the mirror. Brita vowed to fight harder this week (find out below if she did enough) and we winced as some of the girls put the boot into Aidan for his lack of effort. In all fairness he should’ve been bottom two instead of Rock but still feels a bit like ganging up on the kid who’s slightly different. For some reason Untucked isn’t available in the UK but @RupaulsDragRace shared this clip where Aidan vents his frustration:



Moving swiftly on to this week’s mini challenge, well it was more of an excuse to see Pit Crew members Bryce and Jason in very skimpy white budgie smuglers (I’m not complaining!) complete with stethoscopes offering each contestant a pill bottle. The lucky two who picked the pink pills at random would gain an advantage in this week’s maxi challenge – Gay’s Anatomy, the longest running, over-acted medical drama.

Fashion gurls Nicky and Gigi pulled the pink pills and were tasked with assigning roles. After reading the script as a group, the pair asked each of the queens in turn which role appealed, with Widow and Sherry selecting the same role. Nicky and Gigi went away to decide and allot the roles, giving most of the queens the role they asked for, however Widow lost out to Sherry for the role of the crotchety old doctor and perhaps unfairly, Nicky and Gigi gave Widow a role that Aidan said he wanted, bumping him into the role of a patient who comes back as a ghost. I know he is spooky and that’s why the girls felt he’d do well in that role, but maybe they should’ve mixed it up a little or at least given him the role he wanted and let Widow have the ghost role. Aidan was more gracious with the decision than Widow who was clearly unhappy that Sherry got the role she wanted. Now, now Widow you need to accept your role and make it your own, as Ru later pointed out to her.

As I’ve mentioned previously, some of the acting challenges fall a bit flat for me, mainly for the scripting and secondly for the cringey unintentional bad acting from the queens, however, Gay’s Anatomy was actually rather funny and on the whole well acted. Widow for all her moaning, delivered a great performance as a pregnant street ho, but it was Sherry who stole the show with her self-obsessed, aging doctor in a wheelchair – she really created a believable character.

On the other end of the scale, I thought that Jaida struggled. She had a bit of a tongue twister of a line, but really delivered it with no character at all. Nicky was playing Widow’s new born baby and wanted to show her goofy side but it just didn’t quite work, despite her throwing in some french. I also thought Brita, for all her talk of being a great actress, was a bit one note throughout.



Aidan was again mocked by some of the others for his strange accent (think it was supposed to be Mae West) but I actually think he did a fairly decent job with his part. Crystal and Heidi felt a bit sidelined as a pair of performers stuck together with a giant fork but played their small role fine. I was a bit disappointed with Jackie who played the main character and is known for acting; her performance was entirely acceptable but also forgettable.

This week’s guest judge was ex-Fifth Harmony gal, Normani and the runway category was The Planet of the Capes – genius! The week’s catwalk winners for me were Crystal (in a stylish purple-lined yellow trouser suit with huge cape), Jackie (belly dancing realness), Sherry (Elvis in a mermaid cut dress complete with cape of course) and Aidan (Silence of the Lambs inspired). The worst was Heidi who wore a black catsuit underneath a rainbow coloured cape that just didn’t match. Brita had a Little Red Riding Hood look but the sheer, floaty cape was upstaged by the rest of her look. Widow’s look was watermelon themed and had a surprise nipple tassle reveal but I wasn’t a fan. Sat in the middle for me was Jaida who gave a big shouldered pink sequined cape and catsuit that looked straight out of Flash Gordon; Jan who went for a parachute style cape; Gigi in a chic girl scout leader look and Nicky looked stunning in a metallic bodice ala Mugler’s 90s looks, but the cape was pretty much non-existent.

Category is: PLANET OF THE CAPES! 🌎👠 Whose lewk frocked your world? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Zj5h5MacIv — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 28, 2020

The judges deliberated and the following six queens were asked to stand forward – Jackie, Jan, Gigi, Sherry, Widow and Aidan. Ru put them out of their misery by declaring Sherry the week’s winner and sending the rest to the safe zone. That left Heidi, Brita, Nicky, Crystal and Jaida in trouble. After giving a mixed critique, Ru then asked each girl to name who they think should be in the lip sync. Jaida said Heidi for her runway look and all the other girls, including Nicky herself, voted for Nicky.

Ru told Jaida and Crystal they were safe which left three wondering their fates. Ru soon let Brita off the hook too, leaving Nicky and Heidi to lip sync for their lives. It was a fair call really although I would rather Brita was bottom two – sorry but I just don’t find her particularly exciting! This week’s lip sync song was Kim Petras Heart to Break.

Nicky seemed determined and delivered a great, classy lip sync despite a few missed lines and I thought she was going to win over a slightly desperate Heidi but suddenly she pulled out an array of moves to outshine Nicky including the robot. There was one moment where a flip sent Heidi’s wig flying but she managed to grab it and put it back on to end the number. Ru obviously appreciated how much fight she gave and asked Heidi to stay and Nicky Doll to sashay away. I think Nicky might have put the nail in her own coffin by picking herself earlier on the runway; Ru likes her queens to be confident and full of self-belief.

🚨 SPOILER ALERT 🚨 Gonna give you my heart to break! 💔 What did you think of this week’s LSFYL?! @KimPetras #DragRace pic.twitter.com/V6GV3umPol — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 28, 2020

I really enjoyed this week’s episode and I’m glad that Heidi remained as I just find her so likable. Brita out next please!

Next week is fan favourite – The Snatch Game – here’s hoping the remaining girls pick celebrities that are globally known. Can anyone compete with The Vivienne’s Trump? That is a tough ask.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 is available on Netflix in the UK with new episodes landing each Saturday.

