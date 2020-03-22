Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 4 recap

It’s week four of Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and in case you missed it, I’m bringing you a handy recap of the goings on.

After a slightly off week last week, things are more back on track this week but I am not alone in thinking it was an unpopular decision on who was chosen to sashay away.

Starting with the fallout from episode 3 and it’s clear that Brita, Sherry and some of the other queens clearly think that Aidan doesn’t deserve to still be in the competition; a theme that will continue this week.

The mini challenge was a disappointing dress and dance in a bee costume affair which felt like a two minute interlude. Yes there was a good message behind it as Ru promotes awareness of the bee population diminishing, but I’d suggest just fast forwarding or just watching this little snippet below:



Getting down to business, this week’s maxi challenge was a Ball Ball with the twelve remaining queens tasked with creating three catwalk looks; Lady Baller, Basketball Wife Realness and Balls to the Wall Eleganza – the latter look had to be made from scratch. I love a fashion challenge and three looks is a treat indeed. Let’s dissect each look to see how they all performed:

Lady Baller

Jackie, Jaida, Gigi, Crystal and Widow all gave literal interpretations of a sports look, all be it chic and glittery but for me they felt too obvious and safe. Aidan delivered Madonna in League Of Their Own vibes in vintage baseball look – the judges, especially Michelle, loved it but it felt very basic to me. Rock’s outfit was a bit plain and I couldn’t see the connection to sport, but suddenly, the ball of hair on her head dropped down on a string to reveal her sport is tether ball. For me it reminded me of that game where you have to get the ball on a string into the egg cup and it brought the fun to the runway. Unfortunately Sherry came on later and she had a similar look as she swung a shot put handbag around; Rock stole her thunder some what.

Nicky delivered a rhinestone, sexy American Football inspired look that really stood out. Brita came on to the stage and appeared to pull a sock out of her mouth (but actually I think it was a baseball hacky sack) but aside from that weirdness she rocked an outfit that took elements of baseball but made for an original outfit. Jan looked a little Cruella De Ville with a hexagonal football black and white outfit. It was a miss for me as it felt a bit too costumey and I’ve come to expect better from her.

Basketball Wife Realness

Jackie delivered a slightly wonky boobed, netted trousers and crop top but it did feel quite Kim Kardashian so I was buying her as a Basketball Wife. Jaida and Nicky gave high class fashion looks and Rock looked very sexy and super glam even though her voluptuous curves were a little clunky.

Aidan delivered a basic bitch look which was neither extravagant or exaggerated enough to impress and Brita wore a simple yellow dress which didn’t feel very on theme. Crystal channeled her inner Paris Hilton, Jan wore a rhinestone tracksuit and Heidi was simple but effective with her white one shouldered mini dress and snooty attitude. Sherry brought a tacky sports wife vibe complete with a hat overflowing with hair and a money gun giving dollar, dollar!

Balls to the Wall Eleganza

Earlier in the work room, Aidan finished her Eleganza look and found time to have a nap, causing the other girls to raise their eyebrows. With a corset covered in black and white striped pom poms and a few dangling black pom poms too, it was actually Jan who pointed out that it looked like a referee – something Aidan had failed to realise. She kept saying her drag is minimal and less-is-more but I think as much as I like and find her interesting, she doesn’t really have the fashion nous.

Jackie wore a rain mac type affair which apart from a few football hexagons didn’t say ball to me. Nicky wore a vibrant red, yellow, orange and pink fluffy beaded dress which looked chic but fun. Rock had made a body shape from masking tape and covered it in multicoloured pom poms but it was all a bit much. Jaida looked classy in a short white bubble covered dress.

Brita was confusing in a yellow skirt and green boob tube; again no ball reference. Crystal had a fun Carmen Miranda inspired look and Jan wore an inflatable futuristic skirt and bobbly blue bra top. Heidi wore a spacey green lycra suit with ball trim. Sherry had a forest look which again didn’t really scream ball themed, Widow had a Inca vibe and Gigi hand made a short white dress with full length puffy sleeves all covered in little colourful balls.



A special shout out at this point to guest judge Leslie Jones – not someone I’m familiar with but apparently she’s a comedian – but she was fan girling from the minute Ru stepped on to the runway and was just so excited to be there and chipped in with funny quips and her laugh was infectious.

Leslie Jones having the time of her life is the energy we need right now 🙌🥰 @lesdoggg #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ClSajknq10 — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 21, 2020



Back on the runway Ru called out Jackie, Widow, Jan, Crystal, Heidi and Sherry and told them they were safe, leaving the tops and the bottoms of the week as Rock, Aidan, Jaida, Gigi, Brita and Nicky, it soon became clear from the commentary which three were in trouble and who was in the running for condragulations.

Let’s start with the good news, Nicky was praised for her high fashion looks but told to bring more personality and show her goofy side on the runway; Jaida hit a home run so to speak with three great looks and Gigi scored with all her looks too. Gigi was hailed this week’s champion as all three left the stage.

That left Aidan, Rock and Brita. I’ve really not enjoyed Brita’s cockiness and the looks are a bit safe and samey, so I was pleased to see him in the danger zone. Aidan received critique for not executing his looks properly and Rock got the opposite feedback, that he needs to edit himself. I was fully expecting Aidan vs Brita in the lip sync but controversially (and twitter seems to agree with me) Rock was in the bottom two with Brita. Ru obviously sees that Aidan is on a journey and is more interesting than many of the queens, but I really think he should’ve been in the bottom two with Brita.

Rock looked defeated from the start of the lip sync as both girls performed to Rihanna’s S&M. Rock spent far too long ripping bits off his dress then tried pulling out all the gymnastic moves, but a more confident Brita upstaged him by blocking him from view and also using some of Rock’s dress cast offs as a prop. It was no surprise that Ru saved Brita but I’m gutted Rock has gone.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 is available on Netflix in the UK with new episodes landing each Saturday.

