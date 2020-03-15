TV News

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 3 recap

Drag Race s12
Twitter/@RupaulsDragRace
Gary James

Previous Article
The Good Karma Hospital series 3 starts on ITV Sunday - preview the first episode
Next Article
Kate & Koji begins on ITV this Wednesday - preview episode 1

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you