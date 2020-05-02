Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 episode 10 recap

We are so close to the final of Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 as we hit episode 10 and in case you missed it, I’m bringing you a handy recap of the goings on.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

As ever the episode starts with the remaining six queens coming into the Werk Room following Widow’s exit. It looks like she left a special message for Heidi in lipstick as a PS but I didn’t have time to read it. Anyone know what it said?

The girls got to discussing the number of wins each of them had and it was soon clear that only Jackie and Crystal were yet to get a win under their belts. Could it be a sign that one of them would either win or lose this week?

As the fresh week began, Ru whispered to the girls that this week’s maxi challenge was a make over challenge – one of my favourite tasks! He explained that outside the Werk Room were six superfans who thought they were here to be in the audience to watch a challenge. As they were led into the Werk Room the excitement was palpable as the six ladies met the queens and Jaida (as last week’s winner) was given the job of assigning a girl to each queen. I’m not sure if she was being kind or tactical, but I was surprised that she chose a very reserved looking girl as her drag daughter. One of the girls was incredibly tall (6ft) and had actually legally renamed herself to Janet The Planet – Jaida matched her with Sherry Pie.

For this week’s maxi challenge, the Queens are giving superfans some super makeovers! 💄💋 Snatch up this week’s sneak! 👉 https://t.co/d057Cyb8SS New #DragRace FRI at 8/7c followed by Secret #CelebDragRace + #Untucked on @VH1! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/jT9DXfzxtM — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 29, 2020

As the girls bonded with their queens in the Werk Room, Crystal found she had alot in common with her girl; both loved glitter and were a little bit on the nerdy side. Jackie and her new friend seemed to hit it off really well, with Jackie awarding her points for not only being a fan since season 1 and the fact that she watches the show with her mum. Gigi’s drag sister was a very pretty blonde girl and Sherry found out that Janet was often mistaken for a man in drag anyway.

Heidi’s girl seemed to be very outgoing curvy vivacious woman initially, but as the pair talked she got a bit emotional about being bullied because of her weight over the years and revealed that she’s not got her legs out since middle school. Could she find the confidence to get them out on the runway, we’d have to wait and see.

Jaida set a firm stance with her drag daughter getting her swiftly into a pair of sparkly high heels only to find out that she wasn’t used to wearing them so moved very awkwardly, but Jaida seemed set on them.

Ru visited the Werk Room and told the superfans that as well as pounding the runway they’d also have to lip sync; surely a Drag Race fan’s dream come true? Most of the superfans looked slightly awkward in the run through with their queens but you could feel the excitement and joy at actually being on the runway.

When the time for make up arrived, Crystal seemed to be smearing her girl with yellow, making her look like a Simpson’s character, but then she revealed that she was going for a Burt and Ernie look. I was worried none the less.

Heidi did a great job on her girl’s make up as did Jaida and Gigi; the latter two going for high glamour.

Then it was time for the runway with special guest judge Star Wars female jedi Daisy Ridley. First out was Heidi Afrodite (her new name, thank you Ru!) and Honey Almighty. Heidi had promised Diana Ross and Donna Summer and while she looked great in a sequined onesies her Donna Summer partner was in a rather simple dress. Admittedly it was a short dress so she’d given her the confidence to get her legs out after all these years but there was little drag resemblance and also Heidi’s make up looked powdery and messy.

Category is: Drag Family Resemblance 👯‍♀️ Which duo was your favorite on the runway tonight? ⭐️ #DragRace pic.twitter.com/EJ3KkVTohn — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 2, 2020



Next out was Jackie and Lil Snacky Cox, a mother and daughter going to the disco due decked in sequined complimentary outfits and with the same big black wigs. The family resemblance was clear and the looks complimented but were very plain.

Jaida and Jazz Essence Hall were third out in different dresses that were made of the same red sequined fabric accessorised with red feather boas. Both looked stunning and although Jazz had changed to open-toed high heels they were still high heels and not one wobble – you go gurl!

Then came Crystal and Opal Methyd with their crazy, stripey, pastel Burt and Ernie tribute and I was gagging – it was awesome. So creative, yet they played off each other perfectly as the happy couple.

Gigi Goode brought out Bebe Bad as the tetchy sisters in short fur coats and hats in opposite black and white colours. Solid but I was waiting for the coats to come off and give us a big reveal. It didn’t happen.

Finally, Sherry Pie and Tara Mishu literally served the panel as a pair of 50s diner waitresses. The make up and transformation for Tara made her unrecognisable and a dead ringer for Sherry. It’s nothing new from Sherry but it was a really good job at giving us what she does best.

It was clear from the critiques that Jaida, Crystal and Sherry were the top and Heidi, Jackie and Gigi were the bottoms. Before that was revealed we were treated to the superfans lip syncing in pairs and they proper went for it including a mini death drop, pulsing splits and glitter.

Our superfans turned that lip sync OUT! 👏👏👏 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/Maxluil0MA — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 2, 2020



Rupaul delivered the verdicts with Gigi, Crystal and Sherry all safe and Jaida being crowned the week’s winner. Personally, I think Rupaul got it wrong and Crystal shoud’ve won this week and from the look on her face, maybe Crystal agreed with me. That left Heidi and Jackie to dance off to a disco number, Kill The Lights by Alex Newell.

Jackie played a character which she described as a mad woman and gave a good performance although I think she tailed off a bit towards the end. Heidi, looking like Diana Ross, brought the disco soul and danced her heart out including showing the superfans what a proper death drop looks like. I couldn’t call it.

⚠️ SPOILER ALERT ⚠️ Our Queens just lip synced to “Kill The Lights” by @thealexnewell – what’d you think?! 💓 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/5vy8E6Dhq4 — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) May 2, 2020



Ru told Heidi chantay you stay and just when I was grabbing the tissues for Jackie’s exit, Ru surprised everyone by telling her that she would be staying too. It was a great lip sync and these are two of my favourite queens so it was a good outcome – if only Crystal had won though!

As we get in spitting distance to the final, it feels as though Gigi’s win is no longer guaranteed as Jaida has stepped up her game. I still think it’s one of those two for the win however.

Next week the queens will get advice from none other than Whoopi Goldberg.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 12 is available on Netflix in the UK with new episodes landing each Saturday.

